Lexington Co. man arrested, accused of stabbing family member

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a family member.

Richard James Lewis, 40, is accused of stabbing a female family member with a knife after an argument on Wednesday night, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrived at a home on Mimosa Drive after the woman called 911. Deputies encountered her outside with several cuts on her face, neck and back.

The victim was seriously injured but her medical team says she will be okay, according to deputies.

Lewis was arrested at the scene after deputies were able to secure the scene and determine that he stabbed the woman with a knife from the kitchen. He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

