First Alert Forecast: Warming up for the weekend - Turning rainy next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It will be warmer for the weekend with highs climbing into the 80s. Not as much sunshine out there over the next few days and it turns unsettled next week with opportunities for rain Tuesday-Friday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Southern flow this afternoon that will be breezy at times. Lots of clouds too with highs around 80

· We warm up into the mid 80s by Sunday afternoon, near record highs! (Record is 85)

· Monday we have mid to upper 80s and partly to mostly cloudy skies

· There’s a 40% chance of showers Tuesday and a better chance (60%) for rain Wednesday and another chance (40%) Thursday and Friday

First Alert Weather Story:

High pressure starts to move east this weekend which will bring in a southern breeze and warmer air. Highs will be around 80 today and climb up to the mid 80s (Near Record High, 85) for Sunday. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies this weekend as well.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s on Monday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Record high is 88, our forecast is for 87!

Tuesday will be unsettled at times. There’s a 40% chance for showers with highs in the 70s.

Rain chances are even higher for Wednesday with a 60% chance. Highs will be in the 60s.

Thursday and Friday both feature a 40% chance for showers as well.

Don’t forget to change your clocks ahead one hour before bed on Saturday the 12th!

Today: Warm today with more clouds. Highs around 80

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild with lows around 60

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm again with highs in the mid 80s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s

Tuesday: Showers around (40%) with highs in the mid 70s

Wednesday: Periods of rain with a 60% chance. Highs in the low 60s

