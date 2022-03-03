SkyView
‘Business as Usual’: Polar Plunge held for Special Olympics SC goes on following theft

By Drew Aunkst
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:27 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen along with a trailer from Special Olympics South Carolina, organizers say its business as usual.

“The show must go on,” the Law Enforcement Torch Run liaison for Special Olympics South Carolina, Mike Still said.

Wednesday organizers held the Gamecock Polar Plunge and the thieves couldn’t stop people from freezing for a reason.

“Those thieves got away but we are going to continue to support our athletes,” Still said.

Everyone who made the jump raised at least $50 for the cause all the money benefiting Special Olympics.

Frat boys, police officers and even a working police pup all taking the leap into the cold pool.

If you want to make a donation to help Special Olympics South Carolina go to their website http://so-sc.org/

Team South Carolina Announced! Team South Carolina has been announced for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, June 5-12, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.

If anyone has any information on the identity of the subject(s) that were involved in the theft of these trailers, please notify Irmo Police Department at (803) 781-8088 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

The incident remains under investigation.
