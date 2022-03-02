SkyView
Soda City Live: Throwing a punch at Battle Boxing Gym

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:31 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a winner inside the Battle Boxing Gym who is training hard to move up into the ranks of professional boxing.

Elijah Seawright is 19 years old. He became a pro when he turned 18. 

His goal is to use his talent as an athlete to show others his personal relationship with Christ is what drives him. Elijah trains numerous hours a day. 

He also sings on the praise and worship team at Shandon Baptist Church. He’s coached by his dad, Kevin Brown, who co-owns the gym with his wife, Kashima. 

Together, they use the gym as a way for all ages and all athletic abilities to condition, train, and compete.

Battle Boxing Gym is located at 111 Northway Road off Shop Road in Columbia.  See more at http://www.battleboxing.com/.

