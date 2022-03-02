SkyView
Soda City Live: Making Chicken Tacos with Chef Nia Gaillard

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Looking for a new recipe to spice up your chicken tacos at home?

Chef Nia Gaillard appeared on Soda City Live and shared one of her recipes.

Chicken Tacos:

  • Picked red onion  
  • 1 cup white wine vinegar 
  • 1 cup water 
  • 1 red onion 
  • 1/4 cup sugar 
  • 1 Tbsp salt  

Chicken --

  • 2 breasts 
  • 2 cups chicken stock 
  • 2 packs of taco seasoning or 1/4 tsp oregano 
  • 1/2 tsp Paprika 
  • 1 tbsp Chili powder 
  • 1/4 tsp Onion powder 
  • 1/4 tsp Ground cumin 
  • 1 tbsp salt  
  • Pan sear high heat 
  • Chop thin or shred Breast *add to chicken stock for more flavor
    • Sliced jalapeños 
    • Sliced avocado 
    • Corn tortilla

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

