Soda City Live: Making Chicken Tacos with Chef Nia Gaillard

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Looking for a new recipe to spice up your chicken tacos at home?

Chef Nia Gaillard appeared on Soda City Live and shared one of her recipes.

Chicken Tacos:

Picked red onion

1 cup white wine vinegar

1 cup water

1 red onion

1/4 cup sugar

1 Tbsp salt

Chicken --

2 breasts

2 cups chicken stock

2 packs of taco seasoning or 1/4 tsp oregano

1/2 tsp Paprika

1 tbsp Chili powder

1/4 tsp Onion powder

1/4 tsp Ground cumin

1 tbsp salt

Pan sear high heat

Chop thin or shred Breast *add to chicken stock for more flavor Sliced jalapeños Sliced avocado Corn tortilla



