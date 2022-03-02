Soda City Live: Making Chicken Tacos with Chef Nia Gaillard
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Looking for a new recipe to spice up your chicken tacos at home?
Chef Nia Gaillard appeared on Soda City Live and shared one of her recipes.
Chicken Tacos:
- Picked red onion
- 1 cup white wine vinegar
- 1 cup water
- 1 red onion
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 Tbsp salt
Chicken --
- 2 breasts
- 2 cups chicken stock
- 2 packs of taco seasoning or 1/4 tsp oregano
- 1/2 tsp Paprika
- 1 tbsp Chili powder
- 1/4 tsp Onion powder
- 1/4 tsp Ground cumin
- 1 tbsp salt
- Pan sear high heat
- Chop thin or shred Breast *add to chicken stock for more flavor
- Sliced jalapeños
- Sliced avocado
- Corn tortilla
