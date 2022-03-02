SkyView
Soda City Live: Black Balloon Day

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Friday, March 4, black balloons will be tethered to the ground in an art display for a very poignant and powerful reason.

LRADAC stands for the Lexington Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council. The group cares for the prevention, intervention, and treatment of residents in Richland and Lexington counties.(LRDAC)

Ashley Bodiford is the prevention director and Robbie Robertson is the communications director of LRADAC. They joined Soda City Live to talk about hosting the upcoming Black Balloon Day.

172 residents of Richland and Lexington Counties lost their lives to substance overdoses in 2021—an alarming rise that follows national trends in the increasing numbers of substance misuse-related deaths. To call attention to the continuous rise in overdose deaths, LRADAC is sponsoring Black Balloon Day with a special art installation of 172 black balloons in honor of the lives lost.

The field of black balloons will be installed next to LRADAC’s Richland County office at 2711 Colonial Drive in downtown Columbia. In addition to the commemorative installation, LRADAC’s prevention staff will distribute free Narcan, medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose. They’ll also distribute Deterra which is a safe, at-home medication drug disposal system.

Black Balloon Day has become a national and international event bringing awareness to overdose deaths. Each black balloon represents a person, someone who was loved by family or friends.

LRADAC stands for the Lexington Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council. The group cares for the prevention, intervention, and treatment of residents in Richland and Lexington counties.

