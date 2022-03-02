SkyView
SC AG joining nationwide investigation of TikTok

(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s top prosecutor is joining a nationwide effort to investigate the popular social media app TikTok.

Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that he’d be part of the effort, which will look into how the app promotes itself to children and young adults.

“Our children are precious and vulnerable and we need to ensure that they’re fully protected,” Wilson said in a statement.

The bipartisan group of attorneys general is looking into whether TikTok violated state consumer protection laws that “put the public at risk.” They also plan to investigate usage causes to younger users and what TikTok knew about alleged harm.

“The investigation focuses, among other things, on the techniques utilized by TikTok to boost young user engagement, including increasing the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform,” Wilson’s office added via a press release.

The coalition includes attorney general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont.

The latest investigation follows a similar instance last year in which Wilson and other attorneys general urged against a version of Instagram designed for children.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

