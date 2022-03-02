Officials: Man arrested, confessed to setting Cayce church on fire

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been arrested after admitting that he broke into a church and set it on fire, according to officials.

In the early morning of February 21, a fire broke out at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce.

After an investigation, the Cayce Police Department made an arrest.

Paul Peter Lavoie, 53, is charged with 2nd-degree burglary and 2nd-degree arson after he confessed to investigators that he broke glass at the church and set it on fire.

The church was extensively damaged and will need repairs, according to Cayce officials.

In a joint statement, Cayce Fire Chief Steven Bullard and Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan said:

We want to thank the tireless efforts of our investigators, and our State and Federal partners with providing closure to this case. This would not have been possible without boots on the ground dedicating their time to bring the man responsible to justice. Arson cases can often be some of the most difficult to investigate and the commitment and professionalism of our team will hopefully bring closure to the church family.

Several agencies investigated the fire, including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

