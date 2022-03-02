SkyView
Grammy-winner Neil Diamond sells entire song catalog to Universal

Neil Diamond says he knows Universal will represent his work with the same passion and integrity that's fueled his career.
Neil Diamond says he knows Universal will represent his work with the same passion and integrity that’s fueled his career.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST
(CNN) - Neil Diamond just sold his prolific song catalog to Universal for what’s assumed to be hundreds of millions of dollars.

The 81-year-old Grammy winner retired from touring in 2018 after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Now, Universal is taking over his entire catalog and master recordings, including 110 unreleased tracks and an unreleased album.

He says he knows Universal will represent his work with the same passion and integrity that’s fueled his career.

Financial details of the deal haven’t been released, but other artists who have sold their catalogs in recent years have made a lot of money.

For example, Sting sold his catalog to Universal in February in a deal worth a reported $300 million.

