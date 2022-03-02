SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Germany to give $720 million for care of aging Holocaust survivors globally

Germany is disbursing money for the care of aged Holocaust survivors.
Germany is disbursing money for the care of aged Holocaust survivors.(Source: MGN)
By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — The organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis said Wednesday that Germany has agreed to extend another $720 million (647 million euros) to provide home care and supportive services for frail and vulnerable Holocaust survivors.

The New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference, said the money will be distributed to more than 300 social welfare organizations globally.

“We are proud to announce this significant allocation at a time when these funds are critical, due to the age, poverty and increasing disability of our waning survivor population,” said Gideon Taylor, the organization’s president.

“We know these funds provide vital support during these difficult times,” he added.

The additional funds constitute the largest amount ever allocated for the Claims Conference for welfare services in a single year, the organization said in a statement. It estimates the funds will pay for services for approximately 120,000 impoverished Holocaust survivors.

Since 1952, the German government has paid about $90 billion to individuals for suffering and losses resulting from persecution by the Nazis.

The Claims Conference last year distributed $653 million in grants to hundreds of social service agencies worldwide.

The funds are distributed to social welfare organizations in regions where significant numbers of survivors live, to ensure vital services, such as home care, medical care, emergency assistance and food are available for Holocaust survivors there.

“Survivors will be supported wherever they live, whether war-torn areas or conflict zones, and no matter the obstacle,” said Greg Schneider, the Claims Conference’s executive vice president.

With the end of World War II now more than 76 years ago, all living Holocaust survivors are elderly, and many suffer from numerous medical issues because they were deprived of proper nutrition when they were young.

Many also live isolated, having lost their families in the war. Many Holocaust survivors came out of the war with nothing and are still impoverished today.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say a missing 3-year-old child’s body was...
Coroner identifies 3-year-old found in family swimming pool
Officials: Man admits to setting Cayce church on fire
Officials: Man arrested, confessed to setting Cayce church on fire
“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” SC State Interim...
Arrest made after SC State University student and graduate killed in car accident
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina speaks with members of the press in Greenville on Oct....
Graham introduces resolution against Putin over Russia’s invasion in Ukraine
Masks will still be required in Richland County for another 60 days.
Richland County extends mask requirement for another 60 days

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
US hits Putin allies, press secretary with new sanctions
With at least 1 million refugees fleeing violence, EU offers protected status
Ukrainian cities attacked as refugees flee
Taylor Schabusiness
Woman accused of gruesome murder had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
FILE - Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
At least 3 people died in crashes on I-95 that started with fog and smoke, and ended in...
Super fog contributes to fatal crashes on I-95