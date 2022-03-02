First Alert Forecast: We are warming up today, into the mid 80s!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps are going up today, into the mid 80s!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Sunny skies today and we soar into the mid 80s by the afternoon!

· A back door cold front moves in Friday, cooling us into the upper 60s.

· Saturday is warm with highs near 80 and partly cloudy skies.

· Temps climb into the mid 80s Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

· Monday we are up to 86 and see a chance of some afternoon showers and thunder.

First Alert Weather Story:

We are warming up today with highs reaching the mid 80s! The record for today is 86 from 1997. High pressure is looking to control our weather bringing sunny skies.

A high pressure system to our northeast will bring an eastern flow. We call this a back door cold front because the cooler air comes in from the east instead of the usual western direction. This front brings a few clouds and highs reach the upper 60s, which is still above average.

A southern surge takes hold Saturday. This warms us back up and brings partly cloudy skies. Lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the low 80s.

We keep warming up Sunday into the mid 80s. Skies are partly cloudy.

Monday we see highs reach 86, the record is 84 from 1880. By the afternoon we see 20% chance of showers. Overnight into Tuesday there’s a decent chance of rain as a cold front moves east into the region. Chances are around 50% overnight and we see a 40% chance in the morning Tuesday. Temps are cooling off Tuesday with mid 70s.

Today: Sunny and Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Much warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Morning Showers (40%). Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain (30%). Highs in the upper 60s.

