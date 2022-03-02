Caregiver’s Essential Worker Bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Geriatric community took a hard hit during the pandemic, but there are a few people who have stepped up to make a difference.

Macie Smith is a licensed Gerontologist Social Worker.

Smith was inspired to write a bill that would allow family caregivers to be considered essential in case of another pandemic.

Macie regularly seeks to uplift the senior citizen community and their family caregivers and recently launched a new streaming service called Saltbox TV.

The service is user-friendly filled with nostalgic shows all in one place for free with no downloads and no login information.

Watch through www.bookdrmacie.com

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.