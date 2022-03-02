SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

1 million Fitbits recalled for potential burn hazard

Fitbit has received at least 115 reports of the battery of the watch overheating.
Fitbit has received at least 115 reports of the battery of the watch overheating.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - About a million Fitbits sold in the United States are being recalled for a potential burn hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall only involves the following models and colors of the Fibit Ionic Smartwatch:

  • Ionic FB503CPBU - Slate Blue/Burnt Orange
  • Ionic FB503GYBK - Charcoal/Smoke Gray
  • Ionic FB503WTGY - Blue Gray/Silver Gray
  • Ionic FB503WTNV - Adidas edition, Ink Blue and Ice Gray/Silver Gray

The agency said that Fitbit has received at least 115 reports of the battery of the watch overheating.

There have been 78 reports of burn injuries, including two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns.

These watches were sold from September 2017 through December 2021 at various retailers nationwide and online.

Anyone with a Fibit Ionic Smartwatch should contact the company to get pre-paid packaging to return the device for a refund of $299.

Fitbit will also provide a discount code of 40% off select products.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Co. man arrested, accused of stabbing family member
Lexington Co. man arrested, accused of stabbing family member
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns after calling 911 from car stuck in SC lake
Masks will still be required in Richland County for another 60 days.
Richland County extends mask requirement for another 60 days
FILE PHOTO of a police officer.
Gov. McMaster to discuss pay raises for law enforcement

Latest News

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant, no radiation released
wis
First Alert Forecast: Cooler and breezy today, then we warm up Saturday/Sunday
As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, Biden is pondering on tougher sanctions.
Why more sanctions on Russia could cost U.S. money
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
WATCH: 3 people injured after floor collapses at Colorado House party
FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the...
War in Ukraine complicates path home for American detainees