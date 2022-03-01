SkyView
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Honoring Jason Cook

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST
In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, taking a tragedy and using it to launch an effort to make life a little more beautiful at home.

Jason Cook was a young 18-year-old West Columbia son, a graduate of Airport High School in his freshman year of college at UofSC Aiken.

In the year 2000, life ended there when he was murdered.

His family dealt with the heartache and sorrow and chose the Adopt-A-Highway program to honor Jason. Four times a year, Robert and Diane Cook hold litter pickups. Every quarterly cleanup is done in memory of Jason. The last cleanup was at Gardners Terrace Road in the Dixianna community of Lexington County - not far from the state Farmer’s Market. The next litter pickup is May 21.

Despite the death of Jason - a son, brother, uncle, student, athlete, and a church volunteer - his family focuses on the beauty of Jason’s former hometown, making it nice in his memory.

If you’re interested in honoring a loved one as the Cook family has, contact Palmetto Pride for details on the agency’s Adopt-a-Highway program - https://www.palmettopride.org/get-involved/pickup-programs/adopt-a-highway/.

