Police: SC Special Olympics trailer, equipment stolen

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Special Olympics are asking for the public’s help finding its trailer that was stolen Tuesday.

According to the Irmo Police Department, the theft took place between midnight and 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Another trailer from an area church has also been reported stolen.

The 10-foot box Leonard trailer that is fully wrapped with the Special Olympics logo was stolen from the 100 block of Oak Park Drive just after midnight, according to organizers.

The trailer contained the following items:

  • sound system
  • Polar Plunge t-shirts
  • Law Enforcement Torch Run hat, beanies and t-shirts
  • 6 cases of water
  • 3 large coffee urns
  • a hand truck
  • banners, sandwich board signs, etc.
Special Olympics trailer stolen
Special Olympics trailer stolen(Special Olympics South Carolina)

A report was made to the Irmo Police Department, according to officials.

If anyone has any information on the identity of the subject(s) that were involved in the theft of these trailers, please notify Irmo Police Department at (803) 781-8088 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

