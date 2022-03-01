Orangeburg Co. School District to offer $3,000 sign-on bonuses for teachers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Teachers are being offered an incentive in Orangeburg County.

$3,000 sign-on bonuses to certified teaching staff hired in the Orangeburg County School District during the 2022-2023 school year, according to a statement released Tuesday.

According to the Orangeburg County School District press release, trustees approved new-to-the-district teacher sign on bonuses. The Vorhees College is partnering with the district to fund the new incentive with a federal grant.

This announcement comes at time when the teacher shortage nation-wide has created a high demand for certified staff.

Ernest Holiday, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources, says the district is excited for this opportunity.

“A sign-on bonus can be that extra incentive to recruit a quality teacher to serve students in our District,” Holiday said.

Certified new-to-the-district school teachers, media specialists, schools counselors, content area coaches, and interventionists hired for the 2022-2023 school year on or before Sept. 15, 2022, will receive the sign-on bonus.

OCSC officials say bonus checks will be distributed to eligible staff on Aug. 15, 2022, and late hires will receive their sign-on bonuses on or before September 30, 2022.

A Career Fair is planned for Saturday, March 5, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the new Orangeburg County Library.

Certified teachers, media specialists, counselors/psychologists, and reading/math interventionists are encouraged to visit www.ocsdsc.org/careersand register to attend Saturday’s event.

