SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Orangeburg Co. School District to offer $3,000 sign-on bonuses for teachers

FILE WRDW
FILE WRDW(WRDW)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Teachers are being offered an incentive in Orangeburg County.

$3,000 sign-on bonuses to certified teaching staff hired in the Orangeburg County School District during the 2022-2023 school year, according to a statement released Tuesday.

According to the Orangeburg County School District press release, trustees approved new-to-the-district teacher sign on bonuses. The Vorhees College is partnering with the district to fund the new incentive with a federal grant.

This announcement comes at time when the teacher shortage nation-wide has created a high demand for certified staff.

Ernest Holiday, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources, says the district is excited for this opportunity.

“A sign-on bonus can be that extra incentive to recruit a quality teacher to serve students in our District,” Holiday said.

Certified new-to-the-district school teachers, media specialists, schools counselors, content area coaches, and interventionists hired for the 2022-2023 school year on or before Sept. 15, 2022, will receive the sign-on bonus.

OCSC officials say bonus checks will be distributed to eligible staff on Aug. 15, 2022, and late hires will receive their sign-on bonuses on or before September 30, 2022.

A Career Fair is planned for Saturday, March 5, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the new Orangeburg County Library.

Certified teachers, media specialists, counselors/psychologists, and reading/math interventionists are encouraged to visit www.ocsdsc.org/careersand register to attend Saturday’s event.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say a missing 3-year-old child’s body was...
Coroner identifies 3-year-old found in family swimming pool
Officials: Man admits to setting Cayce church on fire
Officials: Man arrested, confessed to setting Cayce church on fire
“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” SC State Interim...
Arrest made after SC State University student and graduate killed in car accident
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina speaks with members of the press in Greenville on Oct....
Graham introduces resolution against Putin over Russia’s invasion in Ukraine
Masks will still be required in Richland County for another 60 days.
Richland County extends mask requirement for another 60 days

Latest News

Lexington Co. man arrested, accused of stabbing family member
Lexington Co. man arrested, accused of stabbing family member
Andrey Goncharuk, 68, a member of territorial defense wipes his face in the backyard of a house...
A University of South Carolina professor sheds light on the dark situation in Ukraine
School District Five to celebrate healthy food choices
WIS
First Alert Forecast: We are warming up today, into the mid 80s!
For the week ending Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce received 869...
Initial SC unemployment claims total falls to 2nd-lowest since pandemic began