Money Matters - Financial Stress

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Taxes, inflation, world events, politics... all of these can add to financial stress. But what are the things we should worry about?

Josh Bradley from Capital City Financial Partners says it’s always important to put these events into perspective and understand what you can and can’t control and how it may affect you.

How do emotions and stress play into our decisions?

Most people think that we do a bad job of educating people in this country about finances and health, in general. However, what we find is that most bad decisions actually have very little to do with education and knowledge. Most bad financial decisions stem from some kind of emotion like fear of missing out or fear of losing money, according to Bradley.

The key is to acknowledge those emotions and try to avoid them at all costs.

What should we do if we start to feel overwhelmed?

The biggest thing is to put it in perspective. There are so many things that are out of our control and you should try to focus the simple things that you can control. Bradley also says to ask for help.

