Man wanted for probation violation in Newberry Co.

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Probation, and SLED are looking for a male wanted for probation violation.

Deputies say Justin James Holt, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt. Officials were in the area of Hwy 773 near Aull St, Pomaria looking for him Monday.

A tracking team and helicopter were in the area Monday, according to deputies.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Department advises anyone who lives in the area, to take all keys from vehicles and stay inside. If any suspicious activity is witnessed, you are asked to contact NCSD.

Holt is described as 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.