Man wanted for probation violation in Newberry Co.

If you live in this area, please take all keys from vehicles and stay inside. Please report any suspicious activity.(Newberry County Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Probation, and SLED are looking for a male wanted for probation violation.

Deputies say Justin James Holt, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt. Officials were in the area of Hwy 773 near Aull St, Pomaria looking for him Monday.

A tracking team and helicopter were in the area Monday, according to deputies.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Department advises anyone who lives in the area, to take all keys from vehicles and stay inside. If any suspicious activity is witnessed, you are asked to contact NCSD.

Holt is described as 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

