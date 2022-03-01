Judge denies bond for alleged Booker Washington Heights arsonist

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County judge denied bond to a man accused of burning a house in Columbia in September 2021.

Judge Jocelyn Newman denied bond for Michael Masterson McClellan who is facing charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree arson in relation to an incident which left the vacant house on 3412 Beaumont Avenue a total loss.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The Booker Washington Heights neighborhood suffered from a series of building fires in 2021, but the Columbia Police Department has not connected him to the incidents.

McClellan remains in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

CPD previously arrested him in 2018 for arson and he took a plea deal for Veteran’s Treatment Court.

In order to participate in that court, a defendant must plead guilty to the charge, then abide by the sentence of the court.

If a defendant fails to comply, additional sanctions may be levied by the judge, to include dismissal from the Veteran’s Court Program.

If that happens, the defendant may be sentenced under the initial plea.

Newman ruled after hearing testimony from owner Nicole Lavallee and Sgt. Erskine Moody. Both referenced McClellan’s history and concerns about fires in the community.

“The arsons ceased, and once he was released, the arsons started back up,” Moody said.

Lavallee expressed sadness and anger about the loss of the home, something her family had poured time, money and memories into.

However, she also raised the concern about the same fate befalling others.

“I’m just thankful that no life was lost and I feel like with his obvious lack of impulse control, our neighborhood is in danger and I just, I encourage you to keep our neighborhood safe.”

Defense Attorney Haley Hubbard said McClellan maintains his innocence, and asked for a bond under $50,000 and for a monitoring program, so he may complete the probationary veterans program and secure housing.

“He denies any participation in this crime whatsoever. He was really on a great path trying to make things better for himself and he was doing really well and I don’t see him trying to sabotage himself,” she said.

Judge Newman ultimately cited community safety in her decision.

“The danger that Mr. McClellan poses to the community is slightly different, more immediate and urgent than the danger that we typically see. GPS monitor if something were to happen, would give the state evidence to help prove their case, but the match is already lit and the structure is already gone,” she said.

In an interview before the hearing, Lavallee said her family has been in contact with the City of Columbia about grant money to demolish the building.

The city’s code enforcement previously reported to WIS there was $115,997 available for demolitions in the Booker Washington Heights neighborhood as a result of the fires.

Lavallee estimated the financial cost of the fire was $60,000-$70,000, due to a lack of insurance and the minimal amount of property that could be salvaged.

