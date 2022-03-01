First Alert Forecast: Warming up this week, to near 80!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Here comes some more spring-like weather with temperatures in the low 80s by Thursday!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Partly cloudy skies today with highs reaching the upper 60s. Expect more clouds in the morning and sunshine by the afternoon.

· Lows are down to 40 tonight and we have highs reaching 78 Wednesday with plenty of sunshine.

· We’re into the low 80s Thursday with sunny skies.

· There’s a small cool down Friday, but temps are still above average with a high near 70 and some extra clouds.

· We warm back into the 80s by the weekend with partly cloudy skies.

First Alert Weather Story:

We are warming up this week! Today we have temps in the upper 60s. Expect some thin cirrus clouds this morning then sunshine by the afternoon.

Lows tonight won’t be as cold as this morning, but still on the chilly side. Temps drop to around 40. Highs reach the upper 70s by the afternoon.

Thursday we are even warmer. a ridge of high pressure moves in from the west and brings in some warmer air. Lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the low 80s.

An east wind kicks in as a high pressure system moves north and east of the region. With clockwise winds around it, expect that eastern flow to bring some clouds and cooler temps. Highs are near 70, still above average (mid 60s), but cooler nonetheless.

We loose the cooler air as southern flow kicks back in Saturday and warms us back into the low 80s. Expect partly cloudy skies as the southern wind brings in more moisture. Expect mid 80s by Sunday!

Today: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Sunny. Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs near 82.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Much warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

