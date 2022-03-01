First Alert Forecast: We are warming up today, upper 70s and mid 80s by Thursday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps are above average for the rest of the week, despite a brief “cool” down Friday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Highs today reach the upper 70s with sunny skies.

· Thursday is in the mid 80s with more sunshine.

· Friday is cooler as a back door cold front pushes our highs down into the upper 60s.

· We’re back into the low 80s Saturday with partly cloudy skies.

· Mid 80s are expected Sunday and upper 80s Monday.

· There are better chances of rain next week, especially Tuesday through Friday.

First Alert Weather Story:

We are warming up today with high temps reaching the upper 70s by the afternoon. You might be finding yourself turning on the air conditioner! Skies are sunny as the jet stream stays to our north and high pressure builds from the west.

That same high continues to control our weather Thursday. So we warm up even more! Highs reach the mid 80s with sunny skies. Morning lows are in the upper 40s.

A cold front coming in from the east (back door cold front) pushes cooler air from the Atlantic and that gives us a brief cool-off Friday. High pressure off the coast of New England is forcing the front east with clockwise winds spinning around it. We should only expect a few clouds Friday with highs in the upper 60s, still above our average of around 65!

Saturday we are warming back up as southern flow returns. Lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the low 80s by the afternoon.

A surge of warm air comes in ahead of a low pressure system Sunday. That brigs a few clouds and high temperatures reach the mid 80s.

Monday is even warmer with highs reaching the upper 80s. There’s a 20% chance of showers by the afternoon/evening.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs near 80.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Much warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

