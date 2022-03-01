SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Disney pauses theatrical releases in Russia

Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Disney says it will stop...
Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Disney says it will stop releasing films in Russia.(Disney Parks via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney is pausing the release of its theatrical films in Russia, citing opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

A Disney spokesperson said in a statement Monday that the company is concerned about the “massive humanitarian crisis” the invasion has unleashed in Europe.

The company is also working with non-governmental organizations to give aid and other humanitarian assistance to those displaced by the attack.

Disney’s move comes amid a wave of international condemnation and crippling economic sanctions targeting Russia’s economy. On Tuesday, Warner Media announced it will pause the upcoming theatrical release of “The Batman” in Russia.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say a missing 3-year-old child’s body was...
Coroner identifies 3-year-old found in family swimming pool
FILE PHOTO
Midlands high school student suspended after social media video shows him hitting another with his belt
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
Emergency SNAP extended for March
The case remains open and investigators have reason to believe there may be other suspects...
Sheriff: Teen arrested in connection with Eastover homicide
Officials: Man admits to setting Cayce church on fire
Officials: Man arrested, confessed to setting Cayce church on fire

Latest News

According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of...
Judge blocks Texas investigation of trans teen’s parents
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
Masks will still be required in Richland County for another 60 days.
Richland County extends mask requirement for another 60 days
FILE - Rep. Van Taylor, R-Texas, listens during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on...
US Rep. Van Taylor drops Texas reelection bid, admits affair