Chesterfield Co. officials search for man missing for weeks

CHERAW, S.C. (WIS) - The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man that has been missing for weeks.

Sean Cole, 33, was last spoken to by family around 9 p.m. on February 9 at his home on Highway 9.

Cole is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 215 pounds, according to officials. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information, call the tip line at 843-287-0235.

