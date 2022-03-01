SkyView
Chesterfield Co. officials search for man missing for weeks

Sean Cole, 33, has been missing since February 9.
Sean Cole, 33, has been missing since February 9.(Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST
CHERAW, S.C. (WIS) - The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man that has been missing for weeks.

Sean Cole, 33, was last spoken to by family around 9 p.m. on February 9 at his home on Highway 9.

Cole is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 215 pounds, according to officials. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information, call the tip line at 843-287-0235.

