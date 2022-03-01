SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

15-year-old missing, last seen Sunday in West Columbia

15-year-old missing, last seen Sunday in West Columbia
15-year-old missing, last seen Sunday in West Columbia(West Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 15-year-old male was last seen by his mother in West Columbia Sunday.

According to the West Columbia Police Department, Zikym Moshawni Harris has been reported as a run-away after leaving to visit a friend.

Harris is described as a five foot, nine inches tall male weighing 150 pounds.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Harris are asked to contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Midlands CrimeStoppers at CrimeSC.com or through their P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say a missing 3-year-old child’s body was...
Coroner identifies 3-year-old found in family swimming pool
Officials: Man admits to setting Cayce church on fire
Officials: Man arrested, confessed to setting Cayce church on fire
“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” SC State Interim...
Arrest made after SC State University student and graduate killed in car accident
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina speaks with members of the press in Greenville on Oct....
Graham introduces resolution against Putin over Russia’s invasion in Ukraine
Masks will still be required in Richland County for another 60 days.
Richland County extends mask requirement for another 60 days

Latest News

Lexington Co. man arrested, accused of stabbing family member
Lexington Co. man arrested, accused of stabbing family member
Andrey Goncharuk, 68, a member of territorial defense wipes his face in the backyard of a house...
A University of South Carolina professor sheds light on the dark situation in Ukraine
School District Five to celebrate healthy food choices
WIS
First Alert Forecast: We are warming up today, into the mid 80s!
For the week ending Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce received 869...
Initial SC unemployment claims total falls to 2nd-lowest since pandemic began