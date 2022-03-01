15-year-old missing, last seen Sunday in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 15-year-old male was last seen by his mother in West Columbia Sunday.

According to the West Columbia Police Department, Zikym Moshawni Harris has been reported as a run-away after leaving to visit a friend.

Harris is described as a five foot, nine inches tall male weighing 150 pounds.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Harris are asked to contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Midlands CrimeStoppers at CrimeSC.com or through their P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.