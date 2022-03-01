15-year-old missing, last seen Sunday in West Columbia
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 15-year-old male was last seen by his mother in West Columbia Sunday.
According to the West Columbia Police Department, Zikym Moshawni Harris has been reported as a run-away after leaving to visit a friend.
Harris is described as a five foot, nine inches tall male weighing 150 pounds.
Those with information on the whereabouts of Harris are asked to contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Midlands CrimeStoppers at CrimeSC.com or through their P3 Tips app.
