Person dead in West Columbia house fire identified

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Fire Department responded to a fire around 6 a.m. Monday that killed one person.

West Columbia Fire Deputy Chief Soloman confirms a male occupant was found inside the structure and removed by fire crews, then transported to an area hospital by Lexington County EMS, and has been pronounced dead.

Arthur Holladay, 67, of West Columbia was identified as the deceased by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

According to the West Columbia Fire Department, fire officials responded to a structure fire at the 700 block of Westside Drive in West Columbia. The County of Lexington and the Cayce Fire Department also arrived to the scene.

Smoke was coming from the structure upon their arrival, according to WCFD.

Officials say the fire was extinguished and brought under control about 10 minutes after their arrival.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.

