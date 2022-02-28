SkyView
Man paralyzed in shooting speaks after suspect caught: ‘He ruined someone’s life’

Police say the suspected gunman was possibly on drugs when he started randomly firing inside a motorcyle club. (KCCI, FAMILY PHOTOS, CELL PHONE VIDEO, CNN)
By KCCI Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:12 AM EST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A 25-year-old Iowa man is speaking out about the random shooting that paralyzed him, now that the alleged gunman is behind bars.

Admir Isakovic says his life changed July 31 when he was shot four times inside a motorcycle club with friends in Des Moines, Iowa. The 25-year-old’s spine was severed, and he is now paralyzed from the neck down.

“I didn’t realize that he was shooting until I looked over, and I got hit. I fell to the ground, and that was it,” Isakovic said.

Admir Isakovic, 25, says his life changed when his spine was severed in a shooting at an Iowa...
He spent weeks at the hospital in a coma.

“Honestly, I thought I wasn’t going to make it,” Isakovic said. “When they told me I’d never walk again, I just started crying.”

The 25-year-old says he depends on his mother and fiancée to care for him around the clock. They use a manual lift to get him out of his wheelchair and into bed.

“We all want to be able to feed ourselves, brush our teeth, stuff we take for granted, go outside and check the mailbox. He can’t even go outside, if it’s a nice day, and just stand out there for five minutes,” said Ashley Baker, Isakovic’s fiancée.

Des Moines Police say 21-year-old Andrew Harris was the gunman whose shots paralyzed Isakovic and injured two others. After nearly seven months on the run, he was captured in Texas in January.

Police say 21-year-old Andrew Harris started randomly shooting inside a motorcycle club,...
Police say Harris was possibly on drugs when he started randomly firing inside the club. Isakovic says he hadn’t met the suspect until that day, and there was no argument that led up to the shooting.

“I’m really angry that he ran away,” Isakovic said. “I’d really want to ask him a question of ‘Why would you shoot me? Why would you use a weapon, man?’”

While Isakovic is relieved the alleged gunman is now behind bars, he says he is also deeply sad, knowing he’ll never ride his motorcycle again.

“He ruined someone’s life, you know. He ruined a 25-year-old’s life that didn’t deserve it,” Isakovic said.

Isakovic’s family says they are now buried in medical bills. They have set up a GoFundMe to raise money to make his home wheelchair accessible.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

