Man accused of using water bottle full of gasoline in Pelion house fire

By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man from Orangeburg County is accused of using a water bottle full of gasoline to set fire to a home in Pelion Saturday, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Tracy Lynn Stogner is accused of lighting and tossing a water bottle containing gasoline through a window into a home on Pelion Road.

Sheriff Jay Koon says there was significant property damage to the home.

Stogner is charged with five counts of attempted murder, second-degree arson, stalking, and using a destructive device, according to arrest warrants.

Stogner followed one of the victims to her home from a nearby store, according to Koon. Deputies said Stogner had a previous relationship with the woman, and left the scene before deputies arrived.

Sheriff Koon says he was arrested without incident Saturday after being tracked down by investigators.

Stogner is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

