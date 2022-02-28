FIRST ALERT - Sunshine returns today, warming up for the rest of the week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The sun is back and our temperatures are close to average today with highs reaching the low to mid 60s.

First Alert Headlines

We’ve got partly cloudy skies this morning and more sunshine this afternoon.

Upper 60s Tuesday with partly cloudy skies as high pressure builds into the region.

Warming up to the upper 70s Wednesday and low 80s by Thursday.

Friday is cooler with mid 70s, but we’re warming up this weekend back into the low 80s.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and some thunder with the warm temps both Saturday and Sunday.

First Alert Summary

Highs today will be in the low 60s and skies clear up by the afternoon as a trough of low pressure moves east of the area.

High pressure builds in from the west Tuesday. We have some clouds in the morning and then sunshine by the afternoon. Lows are down to 35, we could see some patchy frost in parts of the Midlands as the winds calm down. Highs reach the upper 60s.

Highs are in the upper 70s Wednesday with lows in the upper 30s. High pressure sits over the region bringing sunny skies.

We see low 80s by Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

Friday is just a little cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Lows are in the mid 40s.

Forecast Update

Today: Partly cloudy in the AM and mostly sunny by the afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday- Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower and thunder. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower and some thunder. Highs are in the mid 80s.

