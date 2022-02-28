SkyView
Emergency SNAP extended through April

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Emergency SNAP food aid allotments have been approved through April, according to USDA officials.

The program provides expanded financial aid for food purchases.

It is unclear if the benefits will be available beyond April at this time.

The program gives snap recipients financial help with groceries. Recipients have been receiving expanded aid as a result of the pandemic.

According to officials, it is estimated that 303,742 households are receiving emergency allotment benefits.

A spokesperson for Governor Henry McMaster confirmed it would be a month-to-month decision on the program moving forward.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

