Missing Orangeburg man returns home
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg officials say that a missing and endangered man has returned home.
Nicholas Sinkler, 25, was reported missing Sunday afternoon after having been last seen around 12:30 p.m., according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials thanked the public for their help.
