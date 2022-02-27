Missing Orangeburg man returns home

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg officials say that a missing and endangered man has returned home.

Nicholas Sinkler, 25, was reported missing Sunday afternoon after having been last seen around 12:30 p.m., according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials thanked the public for their help.

