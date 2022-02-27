Coroner identifies man killed in Kershaw County Crash

CASSATT, S.C. (WIS) - A man killed in a crash in Kershaw County has been identified.

Robert Steven Schwartz, 44, of Cassatt, was pronounced dead on Saturday evening after being airlifted to a burn center in Augusta, according to the Kershaw County Coroner David West.

The crash happened on Friday night around 9 on Thoroughfare Branch Road.

Schwartz was driving west when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree. The truck caught fire, according to West.

Another car saw the crash and the people were able to help Schwartz out of the car.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.