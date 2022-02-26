Soda City Live: Uncle Willie’s Grocery Comes to Elmwood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Elmwood community will soon be welcoming a new neighbor. Uncle Willie’s Groceries will be a private-owned store owned by Christa Williams.

Their website says the store is, “Founded on the basic principles of exceptional customer service and simply being a good neighbor”. Essentially, they want to bring back the nostalgic feeling of being a friendly neighbor.

Owner, Williams explains why she felt it was time to step up and create a place where residents could find natural food and everyday household needs.

The grocery store will be located at 2205 Main Street Columbia.

Follow Uncle Willi’s Groceries on Facebook and Instagram, @unclewillies71.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.