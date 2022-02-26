SkyView
Soda City Live: Dinosaur Adventure coming to town!

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is something BIG coming to Columbia this weekend -- the size of a dinosaur big.

“Dinosaur Adventure” will be headed to the South Carolina State Fairgrounds for two days only.

Saturday, February 26th- Sunday, February 27th, children of all ages will be able to enjoy a variety of activities.

From exhibits, rides, games, and more.

Tickets start at $25 (add on packages available)

To purchase your tickets or for more information, Click Here

www.dinosauradventure.com/columbia-sc/

