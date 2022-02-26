Soda City Live: Dinosaur Adventure coming to town!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is something BIG coming to Columbia this weekend -- the size of a dinosaur big.
“Dinosaur Adventure” will be headed to the South Carolina State Fairgrounds for two days only.
Saturday, February 26th- Sunday, February 27th, children of all ages will be able to enjoy a variety of activities.
From exhibits, rides, games, and more.
Tickets start at $25 (add on packages available)
