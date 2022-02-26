SkyView
Sheriff’s office: Inmate injured, tried setting mattress on fire

It happened in a Dorchester County Jail, just before 5:00 p.m.
It happened in a Dorchester County Jail, just before 5:00 p.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate suffered from minor injuries after setting their mattress on fire Friday.

Dorchester County Spokesperson Rick Carson says personnel with the detention center extinguished the fire.

The Summerville Fire Department and Dorchester County Fire Rescue also responded to help with the smoke, Carson says.

