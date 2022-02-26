SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Offensive Attack, Sanders’ Pitching Leads Baseball to Win over George Washington

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(South Carolina Athletics Department)
By South Carolina Athletics
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The University of South Carolina baseball team erupted for 13 runs and Will Sanders struck out five in seven innings of work as the Gamecocks defeated George Washington, 13-4, Friday afternoon (Feb. 25) at Founders Park. Sanders allowed six hits and three runs with no walks and five strikeouts in the seven innings pitched. He threw 87 pitches in the outing.

Cam Tringali and Parker Coyne each pitched an inning of relief, with Coyne striking out a batter. At the plate, Andrew Eyster continued his hot start, going 4-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBI, while Brandt Belk had a pair of hits and three RBI.

Carson Hornung had three RBI in the win while Braylen Wimmer and Michael Braswell each had two hits and three runs scored. 

The game was tied at one after two innings, but Carolina scored five runs in the third, three in the fourth and two apiece in the fifth and sixth innings.

The Gamecocks walked nine times and only struck out three times in the victory. 

POSTGAME NOTES

  • Eyster tied his career high in hits, last done at Kentucky on May 16, 2021.
  • Eyster, who has 12 RBI on the season, now has 98 in his career.
  • Sanders’ seven innings pitched are the second highest of his career, second to the eight innings he threw at Georgia on April 4, 2021.
  • Carolina is now 6-0 all-time against George Washington.
  • Vytas Valincius made his Gamecock debut in tonight’s game, while Cam Tringali made his first appearance on the mound for Carolina in 2022.Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
File photo of ambulance
Update: Woman charged, 1 dead in housing complex drug overdose, 3 receiving treatment
Photo of a plane crash at Holly Hill Airport in Orangeburg County.
Plane crashes at Holly Hill airport, pilot in critical condition
“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” SC State Interim...
SC State University student and graduate killed in car accident, three injured
The First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Wednesday that Luther Smith (left),...
Three men found guilty in Holly Hill quadruple homicide

Latest News

The Gamecocks committed just seven turnovers and finished with a season-high point total
Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina to 89-48 rout of Texas A&M
FILE PHOTO
The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame announces new inductees
Smith, who was in her third season at the helm of the women’s basketball program, led the Lady...
SC State University ends contract of Women’s Basketball Coach
The Gamecocks won their fourth consecutive game on Wednesday night
Couisnard scores 20-plus again, South Carolina tops Bulldogs