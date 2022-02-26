Furry Friend Friday: Leroy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leroy is a 1-year-old Chocolate Lab mix waiting on a forever home at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Leroy has a very special story. He was hit by a car and left on the side of the road to die, leaving his back legs paralyzed. Many shelters would euthanize an animal in the condition that he was in, but not Pawmetto Lifeline.

Pawmetto Lifeline invested the money and the time to heal Leroy, which included 3 long months of crate rest and rehabilitation. The beauty about disabled animals is that they don’t know they have a disability and still enjoy life to the fullest even during the healing process.

Leroy was adopted into a wonderful, loving home for almost 3 months. There, he continued his rehabilitation and finally gained enough strength in his legs to walk and run again! Sadly, the family had to return him yesterday because his canine sibling was not a good fit for Leroy. Leroy is a young dog that is very energetic and playful and understandably so, because he is making up for lost time while he was disabled. The other dog in the home was older and did not want to play at Leroy’s level.

Leroy is a fabulous boy that will be a fantastic family dog in the right home. He needs a home with no stairs, at least until he gains more muscle, as he is still very wobbly and sometimes unbalanced. His previous adopters recommend that he not go to a home with cats as he was a bit too excited around theirs. Little children are also not ideal simply due to his young energy level as he might knock them down. Let’s find Leroy a wonderful forever home!

Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at 1275 Bower Parkway in Columbia, SC. For a faster, smoother adoption experience, please complete an adoption application online before your visit at www.pawmettolifeline.org. Questions? Contact adoption@pawmettolifeline.org.

