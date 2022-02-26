SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Furry Friend Friday: Leroy

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leroy is a 1-year-old Chocolate Lab mix waiting on a forever home at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Leroy has a very special story. He was hit by a car and left on the side of the road to die, leaving his back legs paralyzed. Many shelters would euthanize an animal in the condition that he was in, but not Pawmetto Lifeline.

Pawmetto Lifeline invested the money and the time to heal Leroy, which included 3 long months of crate rest and rehabilitation. The beauty about disabled animals is that they don’t know they have a disability and still enjoy life to the fullest even during the healing process.

Leroy was adopted into a wonderful, loving home for almost 3 months. There, he continued his rehabilitation and finally gained enough strength in his legs to walk and run again! Sadly, the family had to return him yesterday because his canine sibling was not a good fit for Leroy. Leroy is a young dog that is very energetic and playful and understandably so, because he is making up for lost time while he was disabled. The other dog in the home was older and did not want to play at Leroy’s level.

Leroy is a fabulous boy that will be a fantastic family dog in the right home. He needs a home with no stairs, at least until he gains more muscle, as he is still very wobbly and sometimes unbalanced. His previous adopters recommend that he not go to a home with cats as he was a bit too excited around theirs. Little children are also not ideal simply due to his young energy level as he might knock them down. Let’s find Leroy a wonderful forever home!

Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at 1275 Bower Parkway in Columbia, SC. For a faster, smoother adoption experience, please complete an adoption application online before your visit at www.pawmettolifeline.org. Questions? Contact adoption@pawmettolifeline.org.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
File photo of ambulance
Update: Woman charged, 1 dead in housing complex drug overdose, 3 receiving treatment
Photo of a plane crash at Holly Hill Airport in Orangeburg County.
Plane crashes at Holly Hill airport, pilot in critical condition
“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” SC State Interim...
SC State University student and graduate killed in car accident, three injured
The First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Wednesday that Luther Smith (left),...
Three men found guilty in Holly Hill quadruple homicide

Latest News

File photo of kickball (Source:WALB)
Columbia adult sports leagues registration opens
Gullah Geechee heritage
Awareness: Honoring icons of Black History
Talkin' Trash Tuesday: Wild About Recycling
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Wild About Recycling
Talkin' Trash Tuesday- Wild about Recycling
Talkin' Trash Tuesday- Wild about Recycling