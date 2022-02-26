DAODAS, LRADAC react to settlement that will bring $300 million to SC for opioid treatment, recovery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More tools to combat the opioid epidemic are soon coming to South Carolina.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Friday that the state would soon beginning more than $300 million in funds from a national opioid settlement with some of the nation’s largest pharmaceutical companies.

It’s part of a $26 billion settlement with pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen, and also Johnson & Johnson.

“This is a big day, big day for South Carolina,” Wilson said.

According to the attorney general’s office, 92 percent of the funds will be used for treatment, recovery and harm reduction. This includes expanding access to Naloxone, the life-saving overdose medication, training for first responders and outpatient therapy and counseling.

The money will begin flowing to the Palmetto state in the second quarter of this year.

Sara Goldsby, director of the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services, said this money is more important now than ever because the crisis has evolved in recent years.

“Substances like cocaine and methamphetamine are being laced with fentanyl, or this deadly opioid,” she said. “So folks are not seeking opioids but are using a substance that puts them at risk of overdose. So there’s been a shift in that illicit drug supply meaning that people who we didn’t use to think were at risk of overdose are now we know at risk. So there’s more need to do more intervention services.”

CDC data shows that drug overdose deaths statewide rose by nearly 52 percent in 2020. Opioids accounted for more than 81 percent of those deaths.

Wilson said Friday that there are more than 18,000 patients in the state struggling with an opioid use disorder.

“The folks who have opioid use disorder currently many of them are engaging in getting into recovery, but they’ll be dealing with a chronic disease and that means a lifelong management of a disorder that’s going to need a lot of recovery support,” Goldsby said. “And so this funding stands to really support those organizations that are supporting families and individuals in a lifetime of recovery.”

Among the organizations that could benefit from the funding is LRADAC, which offers prevention and intervention services in both Lexington and Richland counties.

Dr. Robert Borucki, LRADAC’s Medical Director, said the settlement is crucial for their efforts. They have seen increased demand at their treatment centers since the pandemic began.

“This is a huge windfall for the addiction recovery community,” he said. “It came out of something, but hopefully we can do something good with this money where we can offer treatment services to people who are struggling.”

To help allocate the funds throughout the state’s 46 counties, the attorney general’s office says they will be partnering with state and local leaders to put together a nine-member board, comprised of public health officials.

If you or someone you love is struggling with a substance use disorder, DAODAS recommends that you visit the Just Plain Killers website, which has data and information on where you can access Naloxone.

You can also visit the Embrace Recovery SC website, which has resources for those in recovery.

