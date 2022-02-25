Soda City Live: Too young to drive, but already flying down the road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - She’s a young teenager, doesn’t have a driver’s license, and can’t drive on our roads, but Danika Miles is tearing it up on the track.

Meet this 14-year-old Pro Junior Dragster with Miles Custom Racing. She joined WIS TV’s Soda City Live at 3 p.m.

Also at her side, Gabe Miles, her crew chief, mechanic, and dad.

Yes, Danika is named after former professional American race car driver Danica Patrick.

Young Danika lives in Fairfield County and is homeschooled, making it possible to travel for her training and races. Her racing career began when she was just ten years old. She loves the speed of 85 miles per hour in a race and isn’t afraid to spin her wheels. You can follow Danika’s racing career at Miles Custom Racing at http://www.milescustomracing.com/our-team.html#/.

She’s hoping to drive into a winning season with her primary sponsors, Applied Imaging, ES Foods, and Merica Labz’ Red, White, and BOOM Energy Drink, cheering her on to the finish line. Danika also has a charity race at Darlington later this summer. One that Soda City Live will be sure to highlight.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.