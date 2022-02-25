SkyView
SC House’s $14 billion budget provides raises for almost all

South Carolina House budget writers want to send raises to teachers, state employees and law...
South Carolina House budget writers want to send raises to teachers, state employees and law enforcement, build new schools and a state health lab and buy more body cameras and bulletproof vests for police officers.(WCSC/WIS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina House budget writers want to send raises to teachers, state employees and law enforcement, build new schools and a state health lab and buy more body cameras and bulletproof vests for police officers.

The House Ways and Means Committee approved the state’s $14 billion spending plan Thursday, sending the plan to the House floor where it will be debated in mid-March.

The House budget includes a $4,000 raise for teachers, a 3% raise for state employees and extra pay for law enforcement officers.

It also includes a $600 million income tax cut and $1 billion on roads from accelerating the widening of clogged interstates to repaving and improving safety on rural highways.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

