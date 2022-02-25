SkyView
‘Robert E. Lee is not a war,’ SC city argues to move marker

The Robert E. Lee Memorial Highway marker was removed from the campus of the Charleston School...
The Robert E. Lee Memorial Highway marker was removed from the campus of the Charleston School of Math and Science in July of 2021. Attorney General Alan Wilson told the city of Charleston he believes its removal violated the state's Heritage Act.(City of Charleston)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Lawyers for the city of Charleston say a marker honoring a Confederate general is not protected from removal under South Carolina law because of the way the 2000 act was written.

The attorneys say the Heritage Act only protects monuments to 10 wars specifically mentioned.

They wrote, “Robert E. Lee is not a war” in a letter to state Attorney General Alan Wilson, who demanded the city put the maker back in front of the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science.

The city removed the marker last summer after the school’s principal said it was a pain point for the majority-minority school which was also the first in Charleston to integrate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

