Pedestrian dead after being hit by two cars in Richland Co. hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by two cars in Richland County Thursday night.

The hit-and-run happened on Two Notch Road and Leaside Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was struck by two separate vehicles in the northbound lane of Two Notch Road. Both vehicles left the scene, according to troopers.

Officials have not yet released a description of the suspects or the vehicles.

The crash is under investigation by SC Highway Patrol.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

