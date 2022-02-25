SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Pedestrian dead after being hit by two cars in Richland Co. hit-and-run

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by two cars in Richland County Thursday night.

The hit-and-run happened on Two Notch Road and Leaside Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was struck by two separate vehicles in the northbound lane of Two Notch Road. Both vehicles left the scene, according to troopers.

Officials have not yet released a description of the suspects or the vehicles.

The crash is under investigation by SC Highway Patrol.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Photo of a plane crash at Holly Hill Airport in Orangeburg County.
Plane crashes at Holly Hill airport, pilot in critical condition
The First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Wednesday that Luther Smith (left),...
Three men found guilty in Holly Hill quadruple homicide
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Deputies arrested Mooneyham at his home after finding the stolen items and meth. He is being...
Leesville man faces heavy equipment theft charges

Latest News

File photo of ambulance
Officials: Woman dead in housing complex drug overdose, 5 ‘revived’
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced details of a $26 billion settlement with...
State attorney general announces details of $26B opioid settlement
Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans
Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Warm & Windy today with low 80s, cooling off this weekend with rain for Sunday