Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Get ready for much cooler weather this weekend along with some rain

By Dominic Brown
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking big changes for your weekend.Brace yourself! We’re tracking big changes for your weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands.  It will be cool. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s.

· We’re tracking big changes for your weekend! In fact, cooler weather is moving in, and we’re also tracking rain by Sunday.

· Highs will be in the lower 60s Saturday under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

· High temperatures will fall back into the mid 50s on Sunday. Scattered showers are also in your forecast Sunday (70% chance).

· The sunshine returns on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

First Alert Weather Story:

Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands as a cold front pushes east. Most areas will be dry. But our temperatures will cool down into the mid to upper 40s.

As the cold front pushes farther to the east, we’ll see a huge drop in our temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will be in the lower 60s Saturday afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Most of the day will be dry, but some late day showers are not out of the question.

Your Sunday will be a tad cooler. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. We’ll see scattered showers Sunday as some upper-level energy moves our way.  Rain chances are around 70%.

We’re expecting anywhere from .25-.5″ of rain on Sunday. No severe weather is expected.

By Monday, highs will be in the low 60s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

More 60s are in your forecast by Tuesday. We’ll be back in the low to mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Cool. Overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Cooler Day. Highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (70%). Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

