Deputies release pictures of two men wanted for murder at Orangeburg Co. home

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of two suspects wanted for a fatal shooting that left a 43-year-old man dead.

“We were able to locate security video taken near the location where this incident happened,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you have any information on these two individuals, we urge you to call us immediately.”

On Tuesday at 5 p.m., deputies responded to a Woodbridge Lane home where they discovered the deceased victim inside the home.

In addition, investigators say they located a second man behind the home who had apparently suffered a gunshot wound.

“That man was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment,” the sheriff’s office said. “The security video recovered depicts at least two males approaching the residence.”

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (803) 534-350 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).

“Callers using Crime Stoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and click “Submit a Tip,” the sheriff’s office said.

