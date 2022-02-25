Officials: Woman dead in housing complex drug overdose, 5 ‘revived’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead from a drug overdose and 5 others were revived at a Columbia housing complex.

Officials with the Columbia Housing Authority said that the six people were found early Friday morning around 5 at Latimer Manor. EMTs were able to revive five of them but a woman died.

The Columbia Police Department said that three men are at a local hospital for treatment.

The type of drug has not been confirmed yet, according to police.

Another resident that was believed to be involved was arrested.

A statement from the Columbia Housing Authority said, in part:

Our priorities in this situation are ensuring the safety of our residents and providing helpful resources and/or information to our residents. We are working closely with the Columbia Police Department, specifically Officer D. Washington—who is assigned to Latimer Manor, to knock on doors and distribute information regarding drug awareness.

Latimer Manor is located on Lorick Circle in Columbia.

Columbia Housing says they are working with the Columbia Police Department to host a Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) event.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.