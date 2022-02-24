Woman with Midlands ties now sheltering in Ukraine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the Russian military march on the capital of Ukraine, one of Columbia’s own is sheltering there.

Vivica Williams spoke with WIS on Thursday from Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

She said she was born in Columbia and her sister Teresa Oelze later confirmed Williams is a Richland Northeast High School graduate who moved to Ukraine 11 years ago.

Williams says she is sheltered with supplies but concerned about the unknown.

“I mean how can you put it? I’m not, like we’re not, we’re stressed mainly because you just don’t know what’s going to happen. There hasn’t been bombing in Kyiv other than strategic strikes, but then just like what you had during 9/11, you don’t know what’s happening. You don’t know what’s a true report you don’t know what’s not a true report,” she said.

Williams says for the moment she does not fear for her life because the conflict has focused on military targets.

She returned to the U.S. to visit family but then returned to Ukraine recently.

“I’m sure a lot of people will say that I was an idiot but I did come visit my family in the United States and I returned Sunday and I know there’s probably criticism, but this is my home, this is the place in the place where in my heart I feel like I belong and not being here had me more worried than being here,” she said.

President Joe Biden said there will not be military rescues for citizens who remained in Ukraine after a series of warnings to evacuate.

Williams says she is not expecting nor wanting that, and it’s unclear if she will evacuate.

Oelze told WIS Williams went to Ukraine as a student before ultimately staying to work there.

Oelze says the family is supportive of her decision to stay at her home.

“Knowing that she has preparations, she has friends, she has a support network gives us a little bit of comfort because we know she’s going to be okay, that they can get through it depending on what all transpires,” she said.

President Biden promises increased sanctions on Russia and a larger military presence in Europe in response to the invasion.

Congressman Joe Wilson (R-Lexington Co.) says he expects Congress to move quickly with bipartisan support to strengthen military capabilities in Europe and Asia.

Wilson also filed a “lend-lease” bill to provide the Ukrainian military with military aid.

“What a danger this is, of [Russian Federation President Vladimir] Putin’s war because sadly we’re going to see the consequence, the slaughter of innocent civilians. The murder of innocent civilians,” he said.

