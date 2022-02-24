SkyView
Trinity Baptist Church reports fire, Cayce Fire Department responds

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Trinity Baptist Church on 2003 Charleston Hwy Thursday.

Around 1:44 a.m. fire units arrived on the scene and smoke was seen coming from the building, fire officials say.

Firefighters were able to enter the building, contain the fire, and extinguish it, according to the Cayce Fire Department.

Aid was requested by Cayce officials from Lexington County and Batesburg-Leesville for additional resources.

Minimal damage was reported to one part of the church building, and Trinity Baptist Church will be closed while the investigation takes place.

Cayce Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were called in to assist in the investigation, which is normal protocol for fires in a Church occupancy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIMESC.

