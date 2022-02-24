The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame announces new inductees

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame has announced the new inductees for the Class of 2021.

The Class of 2021 will include Jeff Bostic (Clemson University), Peter Boulware (Columbia, SC/FSU), Dwayne Harper (Orangeburg, SC/SCSCU), Chester McGlockton (Clemson/Legacy Inductee), and Rick Sanford (Rock Hill, SC/USC).

Bostic played center for the Clemson Tigers from 1977-1979 and was an All-ACC performer in 1979. He went on to play in four Super Bowls, winning three with the Washington Commanders, formally known as the Redskins. Bostic also is the only center in NFL history to snap the ball to three different Super Bowl Champion quarterbacks Joe Theismann, Doug Williams, and Mark Rypien. He is the only Clemson player to have played for three Super Bowl Championship teams.

Boulware is from Columbia, and started his career at Heathwood Hall and Spring Valley High School. The All-State football player would go on to play defensive end and outside rush linebacker at Florida State (1993-1996). As a redshirt junior in 1996 he would eclipse an FSU single-season record with 19 sacks, adding 20 TFLs, seven forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. Boulware was drafted fourth overall of the 1997 NFL Draft in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens and played for them for nine seasons. He won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (1997), became a Super Bowl XXXV Champion in 2001, and was named to four Pro Bowls (1998, 1999, 2002, 2003).

Harper is a graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, where he then played for his home team, South Carolina State Univeristy (1985-1987). The Bulldog defensive back was drafted in the 11th round of the 1988 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He would go on to play six seasons with the Seahawks, five with the San Diego Chargers, and one season with the Detroit Lions. He started at corner for the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX and racked up 571 total tackles in 148 career games.

McGlockton played for Clemson University (1989-1991). He was a 1st round pick (16th overall) by the LA/Oakland Raiders in 1992. McGlockton played six seasons with the Raiders earning four pro bowls during that time. After playing with the Raiders, he anchored the defensive line for the Chiefs (1998-2000) for the Broncos (2001-2002), and then retired after a season with the New York Jets in 2003. McGlockton accumulated 551 total tackles including 51 sacks and four interceptions in 12 seasons and 179 games as a defensive tackle. After his football playing days, he coached for the University of Tennessee and Stanford University. He died at the age of 42 from the consequences of left ventricular hypertrophy on Nov. 30, 2011.

Sanford is from Rock Hill and played for the University of South Carolina (1975-1978). At South Carolina, Sanford earned 1st Team All-American status as a defensive back from The Sporting News, as well as 1st Team All-American recognition among Independent Schools. He became the first 1st round draft pick in Gamecock history in the 1979 draft when he was selected 25th overall by the New England Patriots. Overall, he totaled 16 career interceptions and 3 defensive touchdowns as a safety. Sanford would play 94 games over seven seasons as a defensive back and returner in the NFL, six with the Patriots (1979-1984), and one with the Seattle Seahawks (1985).

The 9th Annual Enshrinement Ceremony and Benefit is set for April 29 at the Hilton Greenville on Haywood Rd.

