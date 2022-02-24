SkyView
Soda City Live: Making Fried Mac and Cheese Bites With Leftovers

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Chef Darius Johnson joined us in the Soda City Live kitchen to show us how to upcycle our leftovers.

Ingredients:

  • Mac and cheese (any kind)
  • Panko breadcrumbs
  • 6 large Eggs
  •  Cooking oil
  • Remoulade sauce 
  • Fresh Parmesan cheese (optional)

Contact Johnson: noellecatering@gmail.com, and follow him on Instagram.

