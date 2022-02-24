SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Get certain seeds, bulbs, and plants in the ground this weekend!

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This beautiful weather has many of us wanting to get in our gardens or our grow boxes and start planting.Now is the time to get certain plants into the ground.  So for help with your weekend gardening, who better than Sal Sharpe of Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed and Seed.  Her farm is located north of Columbia off Highway 321 at 113 Hilltop Drive.

Sal joined Soda City Live at 3 p.m. to explain what plants need to be in the soil asap.
Sal joined Soda City Live at 3 p.m. to explain what plants need to be in the soil asap.(WIS)

Sal joined Soda City Live at 3 p.m. to explain what plants need to be in the soil asap.

Sal joined Soda City Live at 3 p.m. to explain what plants need to be in the soil asap.
Sal joined Soda City Live at 3 p.m. to explain what plants need to be in the soil asap.(WIS)

Sal is a seventh-generation homesteader.  She shares her knowledge of South Carolina gardening with customers and school students.  She also offers gardening classes and workshops.A visit to Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed and Seed can include a tour where you’ll enjoy the mules, goats, and other animals on the farm. You’ll also see tractors and plows from yesteryear.

Learn more at https://www.salslocalseed.com/.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in ‘brutal act of war’
Branham is currently at the Kershaw County Detention Center charged with Voluntary Manslaughter.
Months of investigation lead to arrest of man by Kershaw Co. deputies after deadly argument
At this time, injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
CPD investigating shooting, two injured
The First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Wednesday that Luther Smith (left),...
Three men found guilty in Holly Hill quadruple homicide
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Latest News

"Through your eyes"
Soda City Live: “Be Great” Academy of Newberry
Fried mac and cheese bites
Soda City Live: Making Fried Mac and Cheese Bites With Leftovers
Fried mac and cheese bites
Soda City Live: Making fried mac and cheese bites with leftovers
"Through your eyes"
Soda City Live: "Be Great" Academy of Newberry