Soda City Live: Get certain seeds, bulbs, and plants in the ground this weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This beautiful weather has many of us wanting to get in our gardens or our grow boxes and start planting.Now is the time to get certain plants into the ground. So for help with your weekend gardening, who better than Sal Sharpe of Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed and Seed. Her farm is located north of Columbia off Highway 321 at 113 Hilltop Drive.

Sal joined Soda City Live at 3 p.m. to explain what plants need to be in the soil asap.

Sal is a seventh-generation homesteader. She shares her knowledge of South Carolina gardening with customers and school students. She also offers gardening classes and workshops.A visit to Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed and Seed can include a tour where you’ll enjoy the mules, goats, and other animals on the farm. You’ll also see tractors and plows from yesteryear.

Learn more at https://www.salslocalseed.com/.

