Soda City Live: “Be Great” Academy of Newberry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Students of the Be Great Academy afterschool program in Newberry, have been working on a “Through Their Eyes” project.

The project allowed students to choose a topic and talk about things they felt impacted them as youth. The students focused on the dangers of social media and are encouraging others to do the same.

Campus director, Christine Aiken and lead program director, Brad Washington oversaw the project and they hope what they learned during the activity could help parents and guardians keep their young ones safer online.

